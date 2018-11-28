Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Stake Decreased by Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd

Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,417 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 1.0% of Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 89,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 18.3% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LLY opened at $114.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.29. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $73.69 and a 1 year high of $116.61.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $9,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,081,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $20,029,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,970,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,322,157.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,127,900 shares of company stock worth $165,108,695. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.41.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

