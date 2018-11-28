Emerson Electric (EMR) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 2.33

Media stories about Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) have trended positive on Wednesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Emerson Electric earned a media sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Emerson Electric’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.39.

In other news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,429,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

