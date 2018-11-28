Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $380,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,016 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 766,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the third quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 16.6% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 3.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 51,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 24.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $40.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/empirical-financial-services-llc-d-b-a-empirical-wealth-management-has-380000-holdings-in-schwab-fundamental-u-s-large-company-index-fndx.html.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.