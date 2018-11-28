Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $467,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 152,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 280,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

