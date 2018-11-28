Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

