Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) will report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.31. Enable Midstream Partners posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE ENBL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 24,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,016. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.74. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 101.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $170,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $332,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

