Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,502 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $332,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 28.4% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 475,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $124,377,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $8,666,000. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

ENBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.74. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $19.27.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.64 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENBL. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Enable Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

WARNING: “Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Holdings Cut by Rafferty Asset Management LLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/enable-midstream-partners-lp-enbl-holdings-cut-by-rafferty-asset-management-llc.html.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.