Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENTA. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $80.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 1.04. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $127.77.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 37.63%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $396,054.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,934,000 after purchasing an additional 330,374 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,964,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,166 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 698,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after purchasing an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 107,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

