Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT) Position Lessened by Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC

Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. Endocyte comprises 3.0% of Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Endocyte were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECYT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endocyte by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,995 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endocyte by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,091 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,230,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Endocyte by 503.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 652,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endocyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,225,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Endocyte news, CEO Michael A. Sherman sold 28,146 shares of Endocyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $437,670.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,124.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Low sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $92,239.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,592.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $914,014. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECYT shares. BidaskClub raised Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Endocyte in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ ECYT opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Endocyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Endocyte had a negative net margin of 32,296.09% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Endocyte, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endocyte, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

