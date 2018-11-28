Enerflex Ltd (EFX) Director Stephen James Savidant Sells 3,500 Shares

Enerflex Ltd (TSE:EFX) Director Stephen James Savidant sold 3,500 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$59,815.00.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.93. Enerflex Ltd has a 12 month low of C$13.55 and a 12 month high of C$18.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$21.25 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.42.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

