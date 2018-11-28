Energen Co. (EGN) Holdings Cut by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Energen were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precocity Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energen during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,282,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after buying an additional 28,575 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Energen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energen by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energen from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Energen from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

EGN stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. Energen Co. has a 52 week low of $47.81 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $380.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Energen had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Research analysts expect that Energen Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Energen Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

