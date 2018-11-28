Enigma (ENG) Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00007485 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, ABCC, Hotbit and Binance. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a total market cap of $22.67 million and $422,505.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.52 or 0.02305750 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009995 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000321 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000811 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001809 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00001553 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, GOPAX, ABCC, Tidex, Upbit, AirSwap, Huobi, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bittrex, Hotbit, Binance, Mercatox and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

