EnSync Inc (ESNC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,567,363 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 2,707,649 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,889 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. EnSync has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

EnSync (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESNC shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on EnSync and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnSync from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Theodore Stern bought 192,308 shares of EnSync stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 784,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,990.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnSync stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in EnSync Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ESNC) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,347 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 1.96% of EnSync worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

