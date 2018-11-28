Entergy Co. (ETR) Stake Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 391,249 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Entergy worth $51,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 68.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 39,125 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $71.95 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.94. Entergy had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,900 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock worth $2,927,766. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Entergy Co. (ETR) Stake Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/entergy-co-etr-stake-decreased-by-panagora-asset-management-inc.html.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.