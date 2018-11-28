Equinor ASA (EQNR) Receives $28.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

NYSE EQNR opened at $23.15 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $19.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,621.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

