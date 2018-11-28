Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2020 Earnings (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 27th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $52.09 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

