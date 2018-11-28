Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – B. Riley dropped their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Rashid now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.48.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $44.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Continental Resources has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $71.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4,924.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 76.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

