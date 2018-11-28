Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Deere & Company’s Q1 2019 Earnings (DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a report issued on Friday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $158.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

NYSE DE opened at $147.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,976,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,908,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

