Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Edgewater Technology, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (ALYA)

Edgewater Technology, Inc. (NYSE:ALYA) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Edgewater Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 26th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Edgewater Technology’s FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Edgewater Technology (NYSE:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.34 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edgewater Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Edgewater Technology has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

About Edgewater Technology

Alithya Group Inc provides information technology and management consulting services. The company's services include strategic direction, such as strategic planning, strategic information technology planning, strategic alignment, organizational management, and program evaluation; and architecture that includes enterprise, business, information, applications, technology, security, and solutions architecture services.

