Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 28th (ACN, CMPGY, ENGGF, ESYJY, HOKCF, MEGEF, MMM, ORCL, PNTR, PTI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, November 28th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Accenture faces stiff competition from strong companies like Genpact Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions and Infosys. This leads to increasing pricing pressure for the company. Buyout-related integration risks can impact the company’s organic growth. Global presence exposes Accenture to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The company’s shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. Despite such headwinds, Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing business. Acquisitions have been a key growth catalyst which are expected to contribute significantly to the company's revenue stream. Accenture has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through acquisitions and partnerships. The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.”

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Over the past several quarters, escalating costs have become a major cause of concern for 3M. Inflation in the prices of major inputs and rising interest expenses might continue to augment the company's aggregate costs, in turn, hurting its near-term profitability. Also, other headwinds like stiff competition from local players and supply contract issues remain causes of concern. The company generally manages commodity price risks through negotiated supply contracts, price protection agreements and forward physical contracts. These make it susceptible to commodity prices risk. Over the past month, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the stock has moved south for 2018.”

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oracle is one of the largest enterprise-grade database, middleware and application software providers. Notably, Oracle has undergone structural changes. It no longer intends to break out its cloud revenues and does not provide any guidance on SaaS, Cloud PaaS and IaaS. This move is likely to enhance investor concern about the company's outlook. Moreover, stiff competition in the cloud is expected to hurt margins and will make revenue growth difficult, going forward. Further, large acquisitions can negatively impact the company’s balance sheet in the form of a high level of goodwill and intangible assets. Oracle will likely be affected also because of lawsuits and currency volatility as it transitions from licensing to cloud. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, we believe that the company’s growing cloud market share will continue to drive top-line growth in the long haul. “

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pointer Telocation Ltd provides range of services to insurance companies and automobile owners, including road-side assistance, vehicle towing, stolen vehicle retrieval, fleet management and other value added services. Pointer Telocation provides services, for the most part, in Israel, through its subsidiary Shagrir and in Argentina and Mexico through its local subsidiaries. “

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Front Yard Residential Corporation, operates as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It acquires single-family rental properties primarily through the acquisition of sub-performing and non-performing loan portfolios. Front Yard Residential formerly known as Altisource Residential Corporation, is based in Christiansted, Virgin Islands. “

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in identifying, developing and commercializing product candidates which modulate the activity of regulatory proteins involved in the biology of mitochondrial function, oxidative stress and inflammation to address the unmet medical needs of serious or life-threatening diseases. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Irving, United States. “

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

THOMAS COOK Grp/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal rating.

