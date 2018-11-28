Equity BancShares Inc (EQBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equity BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Equity BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Equity BancShares from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Get Equity BancShares alerts:

In other Equity BancShares news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig L. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity BancShares by 55.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Equity BancShares in the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $38.17. 1,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $596.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Equity BancShares has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $44.30.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.19 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.38%. Research analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.