Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Estee Lauder Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Estee Lauder Companies has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Estee Lauder Companies to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

NYSE EL opened at $139.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $121.93 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.77.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 11,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,618,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 5,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $783,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

