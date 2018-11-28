Etheriya Hits Market Cap of $240,321.00 (RIYA)

Etheriya (CURRENCY:RIYA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Etheriya has a total market cap of $240,321.00 and $22.00 worth of Etheriya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etheriya has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Etheriya token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00003508 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Etheriya alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.02204982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00125437 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00197549 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.11 or 0.09249488 BTC.

About Etheriya

Etheriya was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Etheriya’s total supply is 1,861,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,581,531 tokens. Etheriya’s official Twitter account is @RealEtheriya and its Facebook page is accessible here. Etheriya’s official website is etheriya.com.

Etheriya Token Trading

Etheriya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheriya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etheriya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etheriya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etheriya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etheriya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.