ETHLend (LEND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $206,610.00

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last seven days, ETHLend has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHLend has a total market capitalization of $9.43 million and $206,610.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHLend token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, HitBTC, IDEX and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHLend alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.69 or 0.02517303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00128053 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00191528 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.21 or 0.08708908 BTC.

About ETHLend

ETHLend launched on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,180,877 tokens. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, BiteBTC and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.