Everipedia Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Upbit, BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.44 or 0.02320934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00124983 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00194521 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.57 or 0.08807405 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Bitfinex, Upbit, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

