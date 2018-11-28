Evertz Technologies (ET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Evertz Technologies has a 12 month low of C$14.68 and a 12 month high of C$19.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, postproduction, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

