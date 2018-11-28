Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,120 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the October 31st total of 448,369 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,057 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EPM opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $12.83.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolution Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Evolution Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO David Joe sold 4,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $54,169.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 18,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $190,463.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,743 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 18.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/evolution-petroleum-corp-epm-sees-significant-growth-in-short-interest.html.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.