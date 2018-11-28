EXACT Sciences Co. (EXAS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 29,065 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $81.22.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $4,022,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $174,126.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,499. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

