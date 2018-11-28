Exco Technologies (XTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of C$139.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$151.60 million.

Shares of TSE XTC opened at C$9.46 on Wednesday. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$8.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32.

In related news, insider Paul Riganelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$101,500.00.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

