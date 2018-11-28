Extendicare (EXE.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.78

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.78 and last traded at C$0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE.UN)

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

