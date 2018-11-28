Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Stake Lowered by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.8% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $122,000. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $160,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $149,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Wolfe Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas set a $80.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $319.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

