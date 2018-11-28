Exxon Mobil (XOM) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Societe Generale set a $92.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $319.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $1,260,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,045,311.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

