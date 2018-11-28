EZCORP (EZPW) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $521.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.46. EZCORP has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter worth $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the second quarter worth $238,000.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

