Facebook, Inc. (FB) Receives $193.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.85, for a total transaction of $126,637.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,551.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $34,259,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,885 shares of company stock worth $106,713,889. 16.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,855,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,508,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,314,380 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,919,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147,288 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,540,615 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,022,710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,229,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,748,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,410,546. Facebook has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

