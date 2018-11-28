FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,132 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,670.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,954 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 32.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 30.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,087,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

In other news, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $378,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $263,891.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,320.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $233.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.89 and a 1 year high of $237.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

