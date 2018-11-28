FairCoin (FAIR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $71.00

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One FairCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00002901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $71.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.32 or 0.02319106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00510315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00025787 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00019381 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00019095 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007833 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006527 BTC.

About FairCoin

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The official website for FairCoin is fair-coin.org. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairCoin

FairCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

