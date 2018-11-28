Faroe Petroleum plc (LON:FPM) traded up 22.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156.20 ($2.04) and last traded at GBX 154 ($2.01). 591,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 643,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125.80 ($1.64).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Faroe Petroleum from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Faroe Petroleum from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Faroe Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.43 ($2.19).

Get Faroe Petroleum alerts:

WARNING: “Faroe Petroleum (FPM) Trading 22.4% Higher” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/faroe-petroleum-fpm-trading-22-4-higher.html.

Faroe Petroleum Company Profile (LON:FPM)

Faroe Petroleum plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas fields in Northwest Europe. The company has interests in the Trym, Tambar, Ula, and Ringhorne East fields in Norway; and Blane oil field in the United Kingdom. As of January 1, 2018, it had proven and probable reserves of 114.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Faroe Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faroe Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.