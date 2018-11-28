FAT Brands (FAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.32

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
FAT Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAT)
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of September 19, 2018, it owned 6 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.
Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.