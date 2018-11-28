FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 1955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FAT Brands (FAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.32” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/fat-brands-fat-sets-new-12-month-low-at-5-32.html.

FAT Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of September 19, 2018, it owned 6 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.