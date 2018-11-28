Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Toshiba (TOSBF) Share Price

News stories about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) have trended positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a coverage optimism score of 2.48 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TOSBF opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $34.59.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

