FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,267 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,963,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,606 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 28,982,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,845,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,651,000 after acquiring an additional 921,701 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,910,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,345,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,517 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Daniel P. Myers sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,214,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

