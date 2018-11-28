Ferguson Plc (FERGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ferguson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd.

Get Ferguson alerts:

FERGY stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $6.27. 193,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,508. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.