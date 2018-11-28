Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV operates as an international automotive company. It is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing and selling vehicles and components and production systems. The Company operates under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia and Ram brands. It also produces metallurgical products and production systems for the automobile industry, and owns publishing and insurance companies. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is based in United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FCAU. HSBC lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of FCAU stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.92. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $24.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $301,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.9% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 63.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 53.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through six segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It provides passenger cars, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

