Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Cuts Holdings in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lowered its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,306,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 747,180 shares during the quarter. Centurylink comprises approximately 2.2% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.51% of Centurylink worth $345,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 16.4% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 123,201,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339,784 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,437,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,058,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,149,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 195.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,557,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,778 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centurylink alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson set a $16.00 target price on shares of Centurylink and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NYSE:CTL opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Cuts Holdings in Centurylink Inc (CTL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/fiduciary-management-inc-wi-cuts-holdings-in-centurylink-inc-ctl.html.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.