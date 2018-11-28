Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Has $539.95 Million Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,784,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813,491 shares during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox accounts for 3.4% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $539,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 266.7% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 91.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox by 116.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

About Twenty-First Century Fox

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

