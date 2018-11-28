Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Takes $126.95 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,174,495 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,946,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Franklin Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 294,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,136 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $442,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Franklin Resources by 289.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 191,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

NYSE:BEN opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.39. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jed A. Plafker sold 4,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $158,337.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Rupert H. Johnson, Jr. sold 323,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $10,471,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,653,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,431,718.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,985 shares of company stock worth $10,980,020 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

