FIL Ltd Buys Shares of 1,225,253 Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,225,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,277,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.72% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opera Trading Capital bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

