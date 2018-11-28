FIL Ltd Has $22.45 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (ACN)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $22,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,063,106,000 after buying an additional 826,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,404,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,702,132,000 after buying an additional 153,734 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,808,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,604,587,000 after buying an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,905,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,184,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,303,000 after buying an additional 75,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.40, for a total transaction of $200,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,354.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

ACN stock opened at $159.11 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $175.64. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/fil-ltd-has-22-45-million-stake-in-accenture-plc-acn.html.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.