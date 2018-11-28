FIL Ltd Has $27.42 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 340.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,861,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211,682 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $27,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 524,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 79,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 105,262 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth $1,503,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale set a $10.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.02.

NYSE KOS opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 51.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $29,462,404.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $50,818,795.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “FIL Ltd Has $27.42 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/fil-ltd-has-27-42-million-stake-in-kosmos-energy-ltd-kos.html.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.