Financial Contrast: ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) and Yeti (YETI)

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) and Yeti (NYSE:YETI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ADIDAS AG/S and Yeti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADIDAS AG/S 0 2 3 0 2.60 Yeti 0 0 11 0 3.00

Yeti has a consensus price target of $21.89, indicating a potential upside of 17.87%. Given Yeti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yeti is more favorable than ADIDAS AG/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of ADIDAS AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ADIDAS AG/S pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Yeti does not pay a dividend. ADIDAS AG/S pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADIDAS AG/S and Yeti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADIDAS AG/S $23.97 billion 1.91 $1.24 billion $3.96 28.30 Yeti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ADIDAS AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than Yeti.

Profitability

This table compares ADIDAS AG/S and Yeti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADIDAS AG/S 7.17% 26.45% 11.68% Yeti N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ADIDAS AG/S beats Yeti on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space. adidas AG sells its products through approximately 2,500 own-retail stores; 13,000 mono-branded franchise stores; and 150,000 wholesale doors, as well as its e-commerce Website. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Yeti Company Profile

There is no company description available for Yeti Holdings Inc.

