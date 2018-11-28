FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0108 on Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, FintruX Network has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $922,211.00 and approximately $5,025.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.02346652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00124303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00195225 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.56 or 0.08718736 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

